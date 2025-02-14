Azerbaijan, Armenia hold video conference on border delimitation

14 February 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

On February 14, a video conference meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan, within the framework of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and border security issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the draft instructions required for the implementation of the delimitation work, as well as exchanged views on issues related to the organization of the next in-person meeting of the commissions.

The parties agreed to determine the date and location of the next meeting on a working basis.