"Russian House" in Baku begins full evacuation amid closure [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

The "Russkiy Dom" (Russian House) in Baku is in the process of being fully vacated, Azernews reports.

The signs displaying "Russkiy Dom" and "Rus Evi" have already been removed from the building, and efforts to clear the interior are underway.

It was reported that the removal of the signage from the "Russian House" began yesterday.

A statement was posted on the "Russian House" social media accounts, announcing the suspension of its activities.

The statement reads: "In accordance with the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the representative office of 'Rossotrudnichestvo' in Baku – 'Russian House' is taking steps to suspend its activities."

It is important to note that after informing the Russian side about the lack of registration of the Russian Information and Cultural Center – "Russian House" as a legal entity in Azerbaijan, and the organization's serious violation of Azerbaijani legislation, a note was sent to the Russian side on February 3, 2025, demanding the cessation of "Russian House" activities.