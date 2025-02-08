MES launches nationwide safety awareness campaign in schools

8 February 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan has recently conducted a series of awareness-raising events in schools across the country, aimed at educating students and the public on essential safety protocols for both natural and man-made emergencies, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

MES noted that specialists from various departments, including the State Fire Safety Service, the Small Vessel Control Service, and the Water Rescue Service, participated in these activities.

The primary objective of the awareness events was to provide citizens, especially students, with critical knowledge on how to behave during emergencies. These included natural disasters and industrial accidents that might occur in Azerbaijan.

The events covered a wide range of topics, such as the classification of emergencies, causes of fires, and the appropriate safety measures to follow in case of fire. The MES experts also explained the role of the Ministry’s “112” emergency hotline and highlighted safety measures for water-related incidents. In addition, the correct use of fire safety equipment was demonstrated to the students, showcasing practical and interactive methods.

During the sessions, participants were encouraged to ask questions, which were answered in detail by the specialists, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of safety procedures.