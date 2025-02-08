Students in Khankendi informed about consequences of harmful habits [PHOTOS]

8 February 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, an educational event was held at the Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 4 in Khankendi, organized by the Khankendi City Police Department, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The event covered several critical topics, including "Say No to Drugs for a Healthier Future," "The Consequences of Early Marriage," "Combating Religious Radicalism," "The Harmful Effects of Tobacco Products on Health," and encouraging education at the MIA’s Police Academy.

The event was attended by representatives from other government agencies, school faculty members, and senior students.

In his speech, Colonel of Police Zaur Nasirov, Head of the Khankendi City Police Department, emphasized that drug addiction is one of the most painful issues worldwide. He discussed the dangers and destructive effects of drug abuse, as well as the decisive measures being taken in Azerbaijan to combat it. He also addressed the problems caused by early marriage and the harmful impacts of religious radicalism.

Nasirov encouraged students to stay away from harmful habits, adopt a healthy lifestyle, and make strong decisions in their lives. He emphasized the importance of education, advising students to aim for excellence in their studies and grow into beneficial individuals for the nation and the state.

For students interested in higher education, Nasirov provided detailed information about the admission process to the Police Academy and the modern conditions available for young people’s development there. He discussed the advantages of receiving a higher legal education at the Academy and serving in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The session ended with a Q&A session where attendees had the opportunity to ask questions regarding the topics discussed.