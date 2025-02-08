Azercosmos hosts Aerospace and Digital Innovations Forum for high school students [PHOTOS]

8 February 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

On February 8th, the International Aerospace and Digital Innovations Forum was held at the Azercosmos Space Academy in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

The forum, organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Space Agency ("Azercosmos"), the Nargis Foundation, and the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, along with the "Let's Teach Our Children" Public Union, brought together high school students from upper grades.

In his speech, Yusif Karimov, the head and founder of the "Let's Teach Our Children" Public Union, highlighted that the main objective of the forum was to create a platform for young people to freely express their thoughts on various topics, particularly nature and sustainability, and to showcase their innovative projects and creative ideas.

“This event will provide a dynamic environment where young people can discuss global issues on a panel and receive valuable advice from experts with vast experience in their fields. One of the forum's primary goals is to create a platform for exchanging ideas, as well as building a bridge between young people and large corporations,” Yusif Karimov added.

Sabina Abishova, a representative of the Public Union, then provided information about the establishment and activities of the "Let's Teach Our Children" Public Union.

A video about the activities of the Union was presented next.

Imran Mukhtarov, the education and promotion manager of Azercosmos, shared details about the agency's activities and the Space Academy.

"I want to congratulate you on this commendable initiative. I am confident that events like this will play a significant role in expanding young people's knowledge of space and increasing their interest in this field," said Imran Mukhtarov.

Imran Mukhtarov also gave a presentation about the activities of Azercosmos.