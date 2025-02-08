Temporary restrictions on meetings in military units

8 February 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Due to the seasonal nature of respiratory viral infections in Azerbaijan, temporary restrictions have been placed on visits to military units to protect the health of young soldiers during their adaptation period, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

"The limited interaction of military units with the public provides a favorable opportunity for commanders and military medical personnel to focus on the health of service members and implement effective preventive measures.

Ensuring that service members receive healthy and high-calorie meals, emphasizing the importance of personal hygiene rules, conducting comprehensive preventive measures during daily activities, and engaging in educational discussions all help to prevent infections.

We ask the public to be sensitive to the health of our service members, understand the restrictions mentioned, and refrain from visiting military units, especially during oath-taking ceremonies," the ministry stated.