Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UN meets with Azerbaijani-American Youth on Youth Day

1 February 2025 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN, Tofig Musayev, met with members and students of the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation to celebrate Youth Day on February 2, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place at the UN headquarters in New York, where more than 30 Azerbaijani students studying in the city were in attendance.

Musayev discussed Azerbaijan's history of becoming a full member of the UN, noting that on March 2, 1992, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Azerbaijan’s membership. He highlighted that the national flag of Azerbaijan was raised at the UN headquarters in New York, and the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan began its operations on May 6.

The diplomat emphasized Azerbaijan's efforts to raise awareness of Armenia’s military aggression and occupation policy on the UN platform, as well as the country’s pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the conflict. He also shared information about the UN Security Council's resolutions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Musayev provided the youth with details about Azerbaijan’s cooperation with various UN programs, the country’s contributions to the UN, and ongoing efforts to strengthen this partnership.

The meeting concluded with Musayev answering the students’ questions. The young participants shared their ideas and suggestions, and a brief tour of the UN headquarters was organized for the students.