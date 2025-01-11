MÜSİAD holds seminar on leadership and effective communication held in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 January 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

A seminar on "Leadership and Effective Communication" was held in Baku, organized by MÜSİAD Azerbaijan and the Education and Culture Commission, in partnership with the Baku Speech Center, Azernews reports, citing MÜSİAD.

The main speaker of the seminar was Parvin Perlan, a professional trainer and marketer from the Baku Speech Center.

He shared his practical knowledge and experiences in the field of leadership and effective communication with the participants, discussing skills essential for success in professional and daily communication.

The training was conducted in a practical and interactive format. Participants engaged in simulation games on real situations and discussed solutions to various problems through group work.

Additionally, practical recommendations and individual support opportunities were presented to participants within the framework of the event. Participants' individual questions were answered, and valuable advice on leadership was provided.

At the end of the seminar, participants emphasized that the event positively impacted their personal and professional development and highly appreciated it.

Certificates were presented to the participants by MÜSİAD Azerbaijan at the end of the event.