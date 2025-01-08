Cuban Ambassador signs book of condolence on passing of former US President James Carter [PHOTOS]
This afternoon, the Ambassador of Cuba to Azerbaijan Carlos Valdes de la Conception signed the book of condolences for the death of former President James Carter, at the headquarters of the United States Embassy in Baku.
Azernews reports, citing the Embassy's press release, in the message, he wrote that former President Carter made efforts to build a more constructive relationship between Cuba and the United States.
Highlighting that he visited our country twice, worked in favor of humanitarian causes, and spoke in favor of the liberation of the Five Heroes.
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mr. Mark Libby personally thanked Cuba's presence in the signing of condolences.
