President Isaac Herzog to represent Israel at COP29 in Baku

President of Israel Isaac Herzog announced that he will represent his country at the UN COP29 climate conference, which will be held in Baku this year, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

He stated at a meeting in the presidential palace that climate change is a very important issue.

Additionally, he emphasized the need to strengthen regional cooperation, which is especially relevant for Israel in the current situation.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan this November.

The abbreviation "COP" stands for the "Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP took place in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

