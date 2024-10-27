Azerbaijan participates in scientific-technical conference [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A conference dedicated to the Decade of Science and Technology in the Russian Federation and the Year of Scientific and Technological Development in the Republic of Tatarstan has been held, Azernews reports. The rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport Fuad Hajiyev, participated in the conference.

The conference addressed the current state, problems, and improvement avenues of sports and health training in the fields of gymnastics, dance sports, and fitness. During the conference, discussions were held regarding the prospects for cooperation between Rector Fuad Hajiyev and representatives of the Povolzhye State University of Physical Education, Sports and Tourism.

An exchange of ideas took place on strengthening scientific-practical relations between the two higher educational institutions and on the development of sports training.

In his speech, Fuad Hajiyev underlined that the memorandum signed in April of this year and the joint educational program at the bachelor's level in coaching create new opportunities in the field of sports education between the two higher education institutions. He pointed out that this cooperation will significantly contribute to Azerbaijani youth gaining international experience in professional sports education and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The rector of Povolzhye State University, Rafis Timerkhanovich, stated that the cooperation between the two higher educational institutions will serve the development of sports in both countries and the training of highly qualified specialists.

During the conference, it was noted that the continuation of joint projects between the Azerbaijan Sports Academy and Povolzhye State University is planned, as well as the further expansion of scientific-practical relations in the field of sports.

