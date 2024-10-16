New draft law on demining activity introduced in Azerbaijan

16 October 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A new draft law titled "On Demining Activity" has been prepared.

The project was discussed at today's meeting of the Defence, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the draft law, consisting of three chapters and 14 articles, will govern the organisation and implementation of anti-mine activities, including demining operations, in Azerbaijan.

The document will not apply to mine countermeasures carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to ensure the country's security and defence.

It was mentioned that the statute on the information system for demining activities will be approved by the body designated by the relevant executive authority.

To prevent damage to people's lives, health, and property, warning signs will be placed at the borders of dangerous areas by the authorised agency or the executors carrying out demining activities in those areas.

Free psychological and medical assistance will be provided to victims in accordance with the laws "On Psychological Assistance" and "On Protection of Public Health."

Mine action will be financed from the state budget and other sources not prohibited by law.

Individuals who violate the requirements of the law will be held responsible in accordance with legal stipulations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz