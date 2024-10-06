Ukrainian Ambassador visits Gabala Rehabilitation Center for Children

6 October 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev visited the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center, where Ukrainian children receive therapy, Azernews reports.

The diplomat shared details of the visit on social media, stating, "We are honored to visit the Gabala Rehabilitation Center, where 30 children from the families of our defenders are undergoing therapy. We are grateful to our Azerbaijani partners for their continuous support. We look forward to the next group!"

It is noteworthy that on October 1, it was reported that 30 more Ukrainian children had been brought to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation services. Together with the previous five groups, more than 180 Ukrainian children have now received social and psychological rehabilitation in Azerbaijan.

---

