Agenda announced for first meeting of Milli Majlis autumn session

28 September 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting of the autumn session of Azerbaijan's seventh convocation Milli Majlis (parliament) will take place on September 30, 2024 Azernews reports.

During this session, newly elected members of the seventh convocation will be officially presented with their parliamentary cards by the Central Election Commission.

Additionally, the formation of parliamentary committees for the VII convocation will be addressed, as per the meeting's agenda.

Note that at this session, the Central Election Commission will present parliamentary cards to the newly elected deputies of the seventh convocation, following the confirmation of election results by the Constitutional Court.

Deputies were elected across 125 constituencies. Additionally, the composition of the parliamentary committees for the VII convocation will be formed during the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz