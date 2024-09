15 September 2024 07:30 (UTC+04:00)

Chief of Great Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During his visit, R. Moore lectured at ADA University in Baku.

It should be noted that Richard Moore worked as the ambassador of Great Britain to Turkiye, as well as the deputy adviser on national security of the country's Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat.

