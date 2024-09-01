Voter turnout in Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections reaches 30% by 3 PM

1 September 2024 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

As of 3:00 PM Baku time, voter turnout in Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections has reached 29.49%, according to Farid Orujov, head of the Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretariat, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference at the CEC's Election Information Center, Orujov reported that 1,893,555 people have voted so far.

He also noted that all 6,478 polling stations have reported their turnout figures.

---

