Voter turnout in Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections reaches 30% by 3 PM
As of 3:00 PM Baku time, voter turnout in Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections has reached 29.49%, according to Farid Orujov, head of the Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretariat, Azernews reports.
Speaking at a press conference at the CEC's Election Information Center, Orujov reported that 1,893,555 people have voted so far.
He also noted that all 6,478 polling stations have reported their turnout figures.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz