President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Belarus

30 August 2024 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

On August 30, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports.

The head of state congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his birthday, wishing him good health and continued success in his endeavors.

The President of Belarus expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they commended the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries in various areas.

Touching upon the importance of high-level contacts, they reiterated that President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s state visit to Azerbaijan this year had contributed to the further strengthening of bilateral ties.

The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts.

