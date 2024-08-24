Some EU institutions need to stop their provocations against Azerbaijan

24 August 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Several EU institutions must stop their provocations against Azerbaijan, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports.

He made the statement in response to a question about the provocative remarks directed at Azerbaijan by Peter Stano, Spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“Such biased allegations of the EU Spokesperson regarding the human rights in our country have been repeatedly responded by us. Opinions that any Azerbaijani citizen is being prosecuted due to their political views, or that criminal proceedings involving individuals introducing themselves as journalists or human rights advocates have political motives are fundamentally improper and unacceptable.

Detention of individuals for offenses such as treason, financing of particular illegal activities, illicit financial transactions, etc. is conducted in accordance with the requirements of the relevant criminal procedural legislations, and the process is fully transparent.

Instead of waiting for the outcomes of criminal cases and investigations, as well as court decisions, calls on Azerbaijan to release suspects are in direct contradiction with the legal procedures, an attempt to interfere with the judicial authority, and a violation of the values promoted by the European Union.

We regretfully note that indifference by the EU to the violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms of people in a number of its member states, the loss of lives in prisons as a result of political persecution and during the protests such as “yellow vests,” as well as bloodshed in protests in New Caledonia are examples of double standards.

A number of institutions of the EU must put an end to provocations against Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

