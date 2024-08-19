President Ilham Aliyev: Stability and security in the South Caucasus mostly depend on close cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan
“The stability and security of the entire South Caucasus region largely depend on the close cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during a press briefing following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.
“We thoroughly discussed regional security issues in a limited-format meeting. Since September of last year, a completely new situation has emerged in the region. Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Naturally, this new situation opens up opportunities for establishing a durable and long-term peace in the South Caucasus. The stability and security of the entire South Caucasus region depend significantly on the close interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz