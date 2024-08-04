Chairman of ANNGOF: We want to make the dream of "NGO House" a reality

4 August 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

The base of member NGOs of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum was analyzed and numerous problems were discovered. Therefore, the Board of Directors has decided to formulate a new membership policy and re-register members.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Ramil Iskanderli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum (AMQF), said this.

"Unfortunately, it was determined that some organizations and individuals whose names are mentioned in the list of members do not have anything to do with the NGO sector. Therefore, new membership cards will be issued to the member organizations, thereby invalidating the old cards. Following the Charter of the Forum, the membership fee was reviewed by the Board of Directors, and the annual membership fee was set at only 100 manats. I would say it is a symbolic number. NGOs wishing to become members of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum should apply to the Board of Directors, and if a positive decision is made after consideration of the matter by the Board of Directors, the membership fee should be paid and a new card should be obtained."

Ramil Iskanderli, who said that there will be great advantages for the members, said: "You know that one of the biggest problems in the NGO sector at the moment is that the rental prices of the halls for training, events, and conferences do not match the budgets of most NGOs, many NGOs suffer from this. It has been proposed for years to create an "NGO House" where these opportunities would be available, but there were no concrete steps in this area. At AMQF, we almost solve this problem. These days, the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum is located in the "World Business Center" in the city center - near the Winter Boulevard. "World Business Center" has two conference halls with all kinds of facilities. One of them is for 25-40 people, the other is for 70 people. NGOs that have obtained new membership cards from AMQF can use these halls free of charge by notifying the Board of Directors in advance. For this, it is enough to send a request to [email protected] 5 working days in advance (coordinator: Leman Agalarova +994513659897). Free use of halls does not include additional services (coffee, tea, water, materials, and other services).

Ramil Iskanderli also said that design and repair works are currently underway in the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum office. Within a couple of months, a spacious office of ANNGOF, provided with all conditions, will be put into use in the "World Business Center". NGOs can also undergo training here on a rotating basis. We want to make the dream of "NGO House" a reality - our office will be such an "NGO House".

According to the Chairman of the Board of AMQF, the members will have the opportunity to participate free of charge in trainings, seminars, webinars, and online and hybrid meetings to increase knowledge and skills on various topics by the experts of the Forum. Consultative support will be provided to NGOs regarding representation and membership in the UN and other structures.

