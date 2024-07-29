Azernews.Az

Monday July 29 2024

Commando training exercises are held with cadets of military institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 July 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)
Commando training exercises are held with cadets of military institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Fatima Latifova
Fatima Latifova
Read more

Under the training plan and program for 2024, commando training exercises are held with the cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

During the classes, the cadets study the rules of conducting engineering reconnaissance and practical work is held to improve their personal training and combat capabilities.

The cadets of the military institute actively accomplish the assigned tasks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Commando training exercises are held with cadets of military institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Commando training exercises are held with cadets of military institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Commando training exercises are held with cadets of military institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Commando training exercises are held with cadets of military institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Latest See more