Turkish TV channel: Khankendi will eventually become a major student city in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

"Khankendi is now a vibrant site for restoration and reconstruction. Hotels, cafes, restaurants, and shops have begun operating, and social infrastructure is being actively modernized. Khankendi is opening a new stage in its development," reported the Turkish NTV channel in a special feature from the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

It was brought to the attnetion that Khankendi is undergoing gradual restoration and is poised to become one of the largest student cities in Azerbaijan.

Journalist Sare Selvi Öztürk highlighted the extensive restoration efforts in the city, which had been under the control of Armenian separatists for many decades.

She also noted that the buildings used by the separatist regime during the occupation are being demolished per the Azerbaijani government’s decision.

The journalist underlined that Khankendi will eventually become a major student city in Azerbaijan.

"The first residents of Khankendi, liberated from occupation, will be the teachers and students of Karabakh University. Active preparations for the teaching process are underway," the journalist emphasized, with the university building as a backdrop.

