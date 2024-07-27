Graduation ceremony of Italian language course held in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

27 July 2024 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

On July 26, Foreign Language Center of Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University (NDU) held the graduation ceremony of Italian language course, Azernews reports.

Acting Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli noted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy in all fields, including the military cooperation. E.Alasgarli spoke about the importance of the course and wished success to the graduates.

Then, the military attaché of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Italy to Azerbaijan, First grade Captain Gianfranco Vizzini expressed his gratitude to the professors, teachers and officers of NDU, who contributed to the organization of the course and the event.

It was noted that by learning Italian, the Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in various specialty courses held in the Republic of Italy and increase their knowledge and skills

The speeches followed by presentation of certificates to course graduates.

---

