Dream Fest 2024 offers unforgettable musical experience [PHOTOS]

The grand opening of the highly anticipated Dream Fest 2024 International Music Fest unfolded in a breathtaking spectacle on the picturesque coast of Sea Breeze Resort, Azernews reports.

Initiated by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN), the festival promises an unforgettable musical experience, featuring a lineup of both local and international artists.

On the festivals first day, the audience enjoyed dazzling show by People's Artist Emin Agalarov, Odlar Yurdu Dance Ensemble under the guidance of People's Artist Tarana Muradova, international stars like Jason Derulo, Imany, Outlandish, Maurizio Schweizer (Celentano Tribute show), Lusia Chebotina, Muboriz Usmonov, Sevanna, AISEL, Samra, Alonestar, who left the most vivid impressions on the guests.

The music lovers were treated with a series of captivating musical acts, choreographic numbers, each performances transforming the stage into a mini-concert filled with energy and passion.

In addition to the main stage, there are also two stages in the VIP areas where artists perform.

With over 100 artists from around the globe converging in Baku for Dream Fest, attendees can look forward to upcoming performances by acclaimed musicians such as Nicole Scherzinger, Thomas Anders, The Jacksons, C. C. Catch, Craig David and many others, promising a diverse and unforgettable musical journey.

"Dream Fest has been hailed as a convergence of East and West. The event features completely different artists from all over the world. The multicultural music festival offers a wonderful week," EMIN said.

With its promise of six days of incredible shows, Dream Fest is a new event in the musical history of Sea Breeze.

Six days of live music, drive and good mood, all this on the Caspian coast, in the favorite vacation spot of Baku residents and the guests of the city.

The extraordinary oriental flavor of the hospitable Azerbaijani culture is an integral part of the festival.

For those unable to attend the festival in person, Dream Fest will be captured in a television version.

Fans of the musical project, who will not be able to attend these days in Baku, will appreciate the scale of the show in its television version.

