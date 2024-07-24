Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministries hold political consultations

24 July 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

A round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation took place on Tuesday in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting was chaired by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia.

During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

They also praised the high-level political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, which has shaped the bilateral agenda based on mutual trust.

The consultation covered cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as collaboration within international and regional organisations and formats. The Deputy Ministers also reviewed the bilateral legal framework and ongoing projects.

In a separate meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister discussed international and regional security issues and cooperation within regional formats involving both countries.

With the Special Envoy of the Russian President for Caspian Sea issues, Mikhail Petrakov, the sides exchanged views on the current situation and developmental dynamics of cooperation on Caspian Sea matters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz