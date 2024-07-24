Students from Baku Higher Oil School visit China [PHOTOS]

24 July 2024 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A group of 20 students from SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) recently participated in a summer school program hosted by China Oil University, Azernews reports, citing BHOS.

All expenses for the students were covered by China Oil University.

As part of the program, the students had the opportunity to visit several historical sites in China, including the Great Wall of China, Prince Gong's Mansion, the Forbidden City, and the Summer Palace.

This exchange program is reciprocal, as last year 20 students from China had the opportunity to participate in BHOS's summer school program.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz