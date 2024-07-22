TRNC parliament speaker calls Turkish States to joint military agreement

22 July 2024 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

"A joint military agreement should be signed among the Turkish states."

Azernews reports that this statement was made by Zorlu Tore, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

He emphasised the critical need for this initiative to materialise, stating, "The Azerbaijani army brought the enemy to its knees in Garabagh. If we unite, no one can stand against us."

Z. Tore also expressed that Greek and Turkish Cypriots cannot unite within a single federation, drawing parallels with situations such as Turkey and Greece, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Russia and Ukraine. He asserted that they must forge their futures as two distinct states.

The Parliamentary Chairman further noted that two additional countries are poised to recognise the independence of Northern Cyprus soon.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz