Presentation of report to be held as part of II Shusha Global Media Forum

21 July 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the II Shusha Global Media Forum themed "Unmasking of false information: Confronting disinformation", by order of the Baku Initiative Group, a report by a well-known expert of the UN, a citizen of the United States, Dr. Carlisle Corbin entitled The Evolution of French Colonialism: A Political and Constitutional Study will be launched on July 22.

The presentation will be made by the author and executive director of the Baku Initiative Group, Abbas Abbasov.

In a study of about 140 pages, former and current French colonies - Vietnam, Algeria, New Caledonia (Canacs), French Polynesia (Maohi Nui), Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy, Mayotte (considered the territory of the Union of Channel Islands), Réunion, Martinique, Guadeloupe and the history of the colonization of French Guinea, as well as information on the current colonial policy of France. The report, compiled on the basis of international legal documents, shows the crimes committed and currently committed by France (ethnic cleansing, slave trade, repression of the local population, arrests and murders, starvation, etc.), non-implementation of UN resolutions, and France, which is at the root of these ugly acts. political, military strategic, and economic interests are widely discussed.

It is especially noted that the root of the ongoing processes in New Caledonia was French President Emmanuel Macron's disregard for the demands of the local population regarding the decolonization process, and his desire to advance his political colonial policy by force. In addition, it is noted that the association of the French officials with the recent unrest in New Caledonia with the intervention of foreign forces, especially Azerbaijan, is unfounded, and it is emphasized that this is aimed at distracting the international community from the legitimate demands of the local Kanak people.

It should be noted that the study will serve to increase the awareness of the international community about the actions of the French government in the colonies that are against international law, and to draw attention to the problem of colonialism, which is one of the problems of the modern era. It is planned to send the study to the UN and its specialized agencies, as well as to the Non-Aligned Movement, the European Union, the African Union, the OSCE, and other international organizations.

