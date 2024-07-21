Azerbaijan facing strong disinformation campaign regarding COP29: Official

21 July 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

"We have faced a very strong disinformation campaign regarding COP29."

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, said these words during his speech at the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.

Pointing out that Azerbaijan is the target of disinformation, the official added that Azerbaijan is constantly vigilant against such situations.

"However, we believe in our work and continue our struggle. We thereby contribute to the fight against climate change at the global level. We carry out our work according to the agenda. We also see fair support for our fair position."

---

