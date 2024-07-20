ANAMA addresses to citizens about danger of landmines

20 July 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has issued an appeal to citizens regarding the danger of mines, Azernews reports citing ANAMA.

The information stresses the importance of citizens observing safety rules, paying attention to mine danger signs, and avoiding entering unfamiliar areas. Below is the text of the appeal.

If you suspect you are in a dangerous, mined area - STOP, don't move!

If you witness a mine incident, do not approach the site to help, as this could endanger yourself!

Immediately report the incident to hotlines 805, 102, or 112!

It is worth noting that on July 19, there was a mine explosion in the territory of Agdaban village, Kalbajar region, in an uncleared area. As a result of the incident, Khalifa Hasan oglu Huseynov (born 1969) was injured by an anti-personnel mine, and Samandar Aligama oglu Mammadov, who was with him, sustained shrapnel wounds. Subsequently, Rahim Ashraf oghlu Garashov (born 1976), who arrived to assist them, suffered various degrees of injuries due to a second mine explosion.

---

