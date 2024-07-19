Azerbaijani stuntman Sain Farmanli elevates stunt work to new heights [EXCLUSIVE]

Stunt performances are considered unique and rare. Behind the stunt profession, there is a lot of discipline and psychological restraint.

Since its inception, stunt performance has undergone a remarkable transformation and reached many countries, including Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani stunt performer Sain Farhad Farmanli is deeply engaged in advocating for the art of stunt work alongside his dedicated team.

This exceptionally skilled stunt professional has graced the screens of numerous Hollywood and international productions with his remarkable talents.

In his interview with Azernews, Sain Farhad Farmanli shared insights into his enriching experience training at the Jackie Chan Stunt Team Action Film Training Centre, shed light on his upcoming projects, and discussed the exciting potential for the advancement of stunt work in Azerbaijan.

Why did you decide to pursue stunt work specifically?

I have been a huge fan of Bruce Lee since childhood. I wanted to be a martial arts actor like him. Then I became a fan of Jackie Chan. His stunts inspired me a lot.

When I entered the 6th grade, I started practicing martial arts. At that time, I had a desire to be in movies. Now I can say that I almost fulfilled my dream. Currently, I am preparing for the production of my own films. I want to be in the lead roles. For this purpose, I opened my own studio- Ganshar Pictures. I am currently working with my team on my upcoming movie "QAYTAN".

What is the most complex stunt or performance you have had to do?

In my opinion, all stunts are complex and dangerous. The most difficult stunt I performed was jumping from a fast-moving car with acrobatic movements. It was for a Bollywood film that will be released on Netflix.

What measures need to be taken for safety in stunt work? Are there any golden rules?

The golden rule is do adhere to safety conditions and not rush. It takes time for psychological preparation. Before each stunt, excitement always arises. I can manage my excitement because I love my job and have been disciplined in practicing martial arts for many years. The key is to turn excitement into focus. Everything needs to be planned and rehearsed so that we can perform more easily and safely on set. Physical and psychological preparations continue for years.

In spring, you trained at the Jackie Chan Stunt Team Action Film Training Centre. Please share your impressions of this experience. Is cooperation with Jackie Chan's team expected?

In 2017, I graduated with honours from the Hollywood Advanced Stunt Course, organised by the stunt academy in California.

My trainers Jones were closely involved in the creation of such movies of great renown as Matrix, Venom, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fast X, Bad Boys, Spider Man, X-Men, Pirates of the Caribbean, Fast and Furious, Independence Day, Jason Bourne, Furious 7, The Mask of Zorro, and Indiana Jones. I also did a small internship at Universal Studios.

After some time, a relationship developed with Jackie Chan. After some conversation, he wanted to watch my videos, so I sent them.

We said goodbye with the hope of meeting again. A few days ago, I set off to attend special training at Jackie Chan Stunt Team Action Film Training Centre in Beijing, China.

I should note that it was not allowed to film on the way to the center, as the location of the center is secret. Only members of Jackie Chan's team and individuals invited by them can go there. At the training center, I was greeted by Jackie Chan's team. Unfortunately, Jackie Chan was filming in another country at the time. I visited Jackie Chan's house and workspaces a few times.

It is very hard to put into words, you just have to see it. During the training, the core members of Jackie Chan's team, who have worked with him for many years, taught us the nuances of the action genre. Apart from the fight choreography and stunts, they also taught us directing, cinematography and editing for fight scenes. One thing that pleased me was that I found confirmation of what I always knew and did. This means that I am following my work principles correctly.

I will continue to work in these three areas and teach my team so that the quality of fight scenes in Azerbaijani films can be even higher.

At the end of the training, I was awarded a certificate by the Jackie Chan Stunt Team Action Film Training Centre. In the near future, I believe I will be involved in Jackie Chan's movies. I am considering inviting them to Azerbaijan soon. We have established a friendly relationship with his team.

I have been to Jackie Chan's studio and home several times. It was a pleasant experience. He is truly a legend. By the way, we also performed the soundtrack from the movie "Ride On" with Jackie Chan's stunt team, which you will be able to listen to soon. I express my deep gratitude to He Jun, the director of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team Action Film Training Centre, and Philip Sahagun, the director of K-Star Training Academy, for their excellent organisation.

In which Hollywood and other foreign films have you participated? Which work stands out to you the most?

Cinematic works like "RRR" and "Tomris" became memorable. The film "RRR"" also won an Oscar and received other great awards. We also received the Taurus Award for stunt performers for the film "Tomris". The Taurus Award is considered the Oscar for stunt performers. We won awards for the best fight scenes in foreign films. Every year, it is presented in a festive manner at Paramount Studios. Additionally, in 2017, I had the opportunity to learn the intricacies of my craft from some of Hollywood's best stunt performers at the Advanced Hollywood Stunt Course.

In your opinion, are there any prerequisites for stunt work in Azerbaijan?

Potential conditions for the exploration of our field have been emerging in Azerbaijan in recent years. I, along with my Sain's Action Team stunt crew, am doing my best to contribute to the advancement of this field. I hope there will be significant changes in the near future.

What would you advise young stuntmen?

I advise young stunt performers not to rush to call themselves stuntmen. Learning this craft requires training under experienced professionals and gaining several years of experience.

It takes more than just a couple of attempts to become a stunt performer. Many young individuals have ended up injuring themselves and facing big challenges by attempting stunts without proper training and experience.

