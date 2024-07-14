Azerbaijan concludes entrance exams for specialty groups I and IV, SEC reports

14 July 2024 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

The entrance exams for specialty groups I and IV (including geography for those who chose both DT and TC subgroups of group III) have concluded, Azernews reports citing the State Examination Center (SEC).



The exams were organized in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Shamkir, Gazakh, Agstafa, Sumgait, Absheron, Shamakhi, Mingachevir, Sheki, Barda, Goychay, Kurdamir, Shirvan, Sabirabad, Salyan, Lankaran, Masalli, and Khachmaz.

An operational headquarters at the Ministry of Education managed the exam process, maintaining regular contact with exam venues and monitoring the proceedings. All exams were conducted in compliance with regulations, ensuring optimal conditions for participants to demonstrate their knowledge.

Preliminary reports indicate that 3 individuals were excluded from the exams for possessing mobile phones. Results for those disqualified will be nullified, and they will not be allowed to select a specialty.

53 applicants with disabilities (including visually impaired, cerebral palsy, hearing impaired, and others) participated in the exams. Special halls were allocated in exam buildings to ensure their comfortable participation, and individual supervisors were appointed for those with severe visual impairments (81-100% impairment of bodily functions). Accessibility was also ensured for applicants with mobility limitations to enter and move within the buildings and halls.

Answers to both closed and open-type test tasks used in the exams were promptly posted on the SEC website following the exams, allowing participants to review correct answer standards.

Participants, as well as parents, teachers, and experts, can obtain the electronic version of the test task explanations (in PDF format) through the Ministry of Education and Culture's website under the "Services" section > "E-services" > "Sale of electronic versions of the publications of the Ministry of Education" > "Explanation of the test tasks" service, by making payment through the service. (Service link: http://eservices.dim.gov.az/ejurnal/).

From July 15 onwards, the Ministry of Education and Culture will begin processing exam protocols and materials. Due to the time required for evaluating open-ended questions used in the exams, results are expected to be announced within two weeks.