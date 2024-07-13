Swedish media agency publishes article about Garabagh Declaration

13 July 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

An article about the adoption of the Garabagh Declaration at the informal Summit of the Turkic Council held in Shusha these days has been published on the website of Sweden's "CawaMedia" agency, Azernews reports.

The agency's article characterizes the signing of the Garabagh Declaration as a historic and far-sighted step capable of altering global trade routes and regional economies. It is noted that this event will have serious consequences for the entire Western world and Northern European countries, potentially transforming trade and digital connections in the Eurasian region.

The author highlights that the "Digital Silk Road" project, aimed at creating a fiber-optic telecommunications route between Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea, is of particular interest to Scandinavian countries. This initiative also creates new opportunities for technological firms and digital service providers in Scandinavia, ensuring faster and more secure delivery of information between Europe and Asia.

For the IT sector of Northern countries, this digital corridor offers excellent collaboration with rapidly growing Asian markets, potentially facilitating easier deployment of cloud services, improved connectivity for multinational operations, and new opportunities in fields such as e-commerce and digital content delivery.

The article also emphasizes Azerbaijan's role in the new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars trade route, noting that with over 50 commercial ships in the Caspian Sea, our country provides significant transit services to Turkic states.

