Chair of Education Development Fund: To date, scholarships awarded to 210 female students

12 July 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

As part of the "Support for Girls' Education" program, scholarships have been provided to 210 female students to date, in addition to ensuring their internships, Azernews reports, citing Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund, as he said this during the organisation's three-year report event.

He stated that the Fund continuously collaborates with many private companies.

"Within the framework of the IELTS exam encouragement project, 385 participants from 9 higher education institutions successfully passed the exam and obtained the IELTS certificate," he noted.

It was noted that within the framework of the "4SI Academy" project, more than 10,000 applicants were provided with free educational scholarships over the course of one year through "Coursera," a leading educational platform in the USA, to access over 700 courses covering a total of 89 specialised sub-categories offered by prestigious universities and companies worldwide.

As a result of the project, there were 8,000 participants. Nearly 800 courses were accessed for free, resulting in approximately 2,700 completed courses and obtained certificates.

"Within the framework of the Enlightened Student-Graduate Internship Program, 25 participants were offered internships and job placements. It is planned to continue the project in the next academic year and to expand its scope," the Fund's chairman said.

