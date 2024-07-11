Azerbaijan & Great Britain discuss transition to Green Energy [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

The next steps in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom regarding renewable energy, particularly the production of green hydrogen, as well as energy efficiency and the strengthening of electrical grids, have been discussed, Azernews reports.

These discussions took place during a round table organized on the topic "Transition to Green Energy in Azerbaijan" with the participation of Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy, and the Energy Security and Net Zero Department of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

During the round table, information was provided to the other side about the current situation of renewable energy sources, decarbonization, and energy efficiency in Azerbaijan, as well as the ongoing projects.

Representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the ministry, the Energy Regulatory Agency under the ministry, as well as "Azərenerji" JSC, "Azərişıq" JSC, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and BP participated in the event.

