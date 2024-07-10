Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation agenda discussed in Washington

10 July 2024 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

On July 9, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation agenda, including security, defense, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure, education, and other topics, as well as regional and international security issues.

The successful continuation of the 30-year partnership under the "Partnership for Peace" program, which defines Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, was noted with satisfaction.

Ceyhun Bayramov informed about Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, stating that this chairmanship is a clear example of Azerbaijan's efforts to tackle global challenges.

Discussing the current security situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the minister highlighted the ongoing mine threat to civilians posed by Armenia and the country's rapid armament. Additionally, it was noted that Azerbaijan, as a key initiator of the peace process with Armenia, is interested in establishing peace and stability in the region. Despite significant progress on the peace agreement project, Armenia's ongoing claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in its Constitution were mentioned.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

