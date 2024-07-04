Head of UN Geneva Office visits Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

4 July 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

During her visit to Azerbaijan, Tatyana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva, met with Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, they discussed future cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the UN, focusing on joint projects within the framework of COP29.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year. The parties expressed confidence that this event will yield successful outcomes in addressing global environmental challenges, and fostering solidarity for a green, fair, inclusive, and sustainable world for humanity and our planet, marking a significant step towards achieving positive future results.

Subsequently, the guests visited the exhibitions at the Heydar Aliyev Centre.

