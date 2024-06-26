Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart

26 June 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

On June 26, a significant meeting took place between Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Mr. Guido Crosetto, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The official welcome ceremony at the Ministry of Defense featured the defense ministers inspecting the honor guard, accompanied by the national anthems of both countries played by an exemplary military orchestra. Following protocol, they signed the "Book of Honor."

Colonel-General Hasanov welcomed the Italian delegation, expressing his pleasure at their visit. He highlighted the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy and thanked Minister Crosetto for being present on the significant occasion of Armed Forces Day and the 106th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Army.

Minister Hasanov invited Mr. Crosetto to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX," scheduled to be held in Baku in September.

Minister Crosetto expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and noted his satisfaction with each visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of mutual visits in enhancing military cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, both parties expressed satisfaction with the current state of military cooperation and discussed prospects for further development in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, engaging in a detailed exchange of views on various issues of mutual interest.

