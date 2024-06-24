Blasting works to be carried out on Kirants-Acharkut road as part of delimitation

24 June 2024 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Blasting works will be carried out on the Kirants (South)-Acharkut road in the Tavush region of Armenia, Azernews reports.

On June 24 at 14:00 blasting will be carried out on the Kirants-Acharkut road due to road construction works.

After the road bridge at the entrance of the village is given to Azerbaijan within the framework of border delimitation, the road passing through Acharkut will become an alternative route for commuting to the village of Kirants.

It is worth noting that delimitation work is ongoing between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The delimitation process is guided by the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, which was agreed upon by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The declaration has served as a foundational document in determining the borders based on the administrative divisions that existed at the time of the USSR's collapse.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz