President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President, Head of Dagestan

24 June 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, expressed his condolences to Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, and Sergey Melikov, the Head of the Republic of Dagestan, over the deaths of civilians and law enforcement officers as a result of terrorist acts committed in Dagestan, Azernews reports.

“It is with profound sorrow that I received the news of the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, which resulted in numerous casualties. We strongly condemn these bloody crimes and support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” the Azerbaijani head of state noted.

The head of state extended his sincere condolences on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, as well as to the families and loved ones of the killed, wishing speedy recovery to all of those injured.

