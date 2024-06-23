Flood occurs in Azerbaijan's rivers

23 June 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

The actual situation in the rivers of Azerbaijan has been announced.

The National Hydrometeorological Service reports that according to the information as of June 23 at 11:00, the water level in Lankaranchay flowing through the territory of Lankaran Astara region rose by 6cm. Besides, Vilashchay 2cm, and Katekhchay flowing through Balakan-Sheki region rose by 3cm due to the intense rainfall in the country.

Furthermore, 120 cm rise in Eyrichay, 103cm in Garasuchay, 43 cm in Gusarchay flowing through the territory of Gusar region, 1 cm in Bargushadchay and Okchuchay flowing through the territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur region, and 4 cm in Hekarichay were observed.

Asif Verdiyev, director of the Hydrology Center of the National Hydrometeorology Service, said that at night, a flood occurred from Shinchay, which flows through the Sheki region.

Currently, there is a decline in the river.

---

