ADA School celebrates Graduation Day with festive ceremony [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the academic year 2023-2024, 127 students graduated from ADA School, Azernews reports

The event began with the singing of the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by congratulations to the students and their families on "Graduation Day" from Samira Rasulova, the school's director, on behalf of the teaching staff. Samira Rasulova also advised the graduates to represent our country with honor and wished them success in their future endeavors.

During the ceremony, Ayla Ahmadova spoke on behalf of the graduates, sharing memorable moments from their time at ADA School with the attendees.

Students performed national and foreign music in various genres and entertained with lively dances. The event also highlighted the invaluable contributions of the ADA School Student Government (STUCO) and the Parent-Teacher Association to the students' academic and extracurricular successes.

A captivating video prepared by the class of 2024 was presented to the audience, expressing gratitude to the educators who tirelessly supported the students' comprehensive development. Students presented bouquets of flowers to these mentors who contributed to both their academic and personal growth.

Vafa Kazdal, Vice-Rector for Strategy and Development at ADA University, spoke about the students' successes and international achievements during their time at ADA School before presenting special diplomas to 25 high-achieving students.

At the conclusion of "Graduation Day," doves, symbols of peace, were released into the sky.

The event concluded with the traditional "hat tossing" ceremony, where graduates in mantles celebrated the end of their journey at ADA School.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz