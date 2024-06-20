Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defence visits Italy

20 June 2024 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - General Director Agil Gurbanov, visited the Republic of Italy, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the Director General met with Mr. Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Italy.

At the meeting, where relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on strategic partnership, the current situation and development prospects of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields were discussed.

In the meeting, detailed views on joint projects and a number of other issues were exchanged.

