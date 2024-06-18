German delegation of Syriac Orthodox Church visits Center for Multiculturalism [PHOTOS]

18 June 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

On June 18, the delegation of the Syriac Orthodox Church of Germany visited the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism (BBMM), during the trip to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Center.

It was reported that the delegation includes Julius Hanna Aydın, Archbishop for Ecumenical Affairs of the Syrian Orthodox Church in Germany, Abuna Murat Uzel, Archdeacon of the Syriac Orthodox Mor Yaqub Dasruq Church, Susi Uzel, an employee of Fry University, Andreas Celik, chairman of the 12-member board of the Syriac community and the Syriac Church.

The executive director of the BBMM, Ravan Hasanov, gave the guests extensive information about the multicultural and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan, the policy of multiculturalism implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism. He pointed out that multicultural values ​​have been important in Azerbaijan since centuries, and representatives of different nations and cultures live here without any discrimination. He emphasized that our country is trying to establish mutual understanding and feelings of solidarity among the representatives of different religions all over the world and is an example in this regard. He gave detailed information about work with national and religious communities in our country, prepared publications.

Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Mor Julius Hanna Aydin gave information about the Syriac community in Germany. The guest also spoke about the role and importance of multiculturalism in the modern world. He emphasized that the policy implemented by Azerbaijan in this direction is important. He condemned the acts of vandalism committed against the monuments and mosques of the religious and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people during the period of occupation.

Future cooperation was discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that the delegation will meet with representatives of religious communities in Azerbaijan and visit churches.

---

