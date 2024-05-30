Young talents delight Baku residents with open-air show [PHOTOS]

30 May 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Children's music and art schools in Baku have come together to organize a series of events under the project "Music for a Smile," Azernews reports.

Through concert programs featuring students from the city's music and art schools, young musicians, artists, and dancers are provided with a platform to showcase their talents.

Students of 20 music and art schools of Baku city are involved in the project covering the months of May-June.

The first concert took place at Fountain Square, reflecting a trend seen in many capital cities where art collectives present vibrant performances in open-air settings.

Leveraging this approach, Baku's music and art schools aim to enhance the city's cultural landscape and bring delight to both residents and visitors exploring the capital.

The colorful costumes, vibrant music, and spirited performances create a memorable experience for all in attendance.

