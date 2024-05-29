FM Fidan: Our brotherhood under "One nation, two states" slogan will be eternal

29 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

“I cordially congratulate dear Azerbaijan's Independence Day,” said Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, as he shared a congratulatory message on X.

“On this remarkable day, when the glorious Azerbaijani flag is waving freely in every inch of its land, I honor all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence with gratitude and respect.

Our brotherhood under "One nation, two states" slogan will be eternal,” the Turkish minister emphasized.

