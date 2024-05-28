Israel Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan

28 May 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Israel in Baku congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by embassy on its official "X" account.

"Happy Independence Day to the people of Azerbaijan! May the friendship between our nations grow stronger each year. The people of Israel celebrate with you today. Mazel tov!" the post reads.

— Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) May 28, 2024

