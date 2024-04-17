Azerbaijani FM meets with Special Representative of EU

17 April 2024 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current situation and prospects of Azerbaijan-EU relations, the role of Azerbaijan in Central Asian-EU relations, issues of cooperation within the framework of international platforms and formats.

The agreements reached with the EU in energy security, communications and transport and ties with Central Asia in this context were the main topic of discussions.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in energy sector between Azerbaijan and the EU, which envisages joint activities in energy security, as well as the development of alternative energy resources, was emphasized in cooperation in this field.

During the meeting, the opposite party was informed about the work carried out by Azerbaijan both in Baku Port and on the development of transport and communications.

Later, views were exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

