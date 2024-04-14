People with disabilities in Azerbaijan provided with rehabilitation services at home [PHOTO]

14 April 2024 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

In January-March of this year, the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provided rehabilitation services in their homes (mobile) to about 500 people with disabilities who had difficulty leaving their homes, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the information provided by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry, 1220 rehabilitation services were provided for them.

A person with a disability (or his legal representative) who wants to use these mobile services applies to the Ministry's "142" Call Center, as well as to DOST centers or the Medical and Social Expert Commission for the area.

Based on the application, the mobile team of the Agency's rehabilitation center, consisting of doctors and psychologists, goes to the address where the disabled person lives and conducts his initial examination and assessment.

Then an individual plan is drawn up for a person with a disability. Based on this plan, he will receive a doctor and psychologist examination, a speech therapy session, therapeutic massage, therapeutic physical education, occupational therapy, etc. during the specified period. rehabilitation services are provided.

