Azerbaijan Army holds seminars on gender equality [PHOTOS]

14 April 2024 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

The meetings focused on educating military personnel in the Azerbaijan Army, improving their moral-psychological training and promoting national and moral values continue under the instructions of Defense Minister.

Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry that seminars on gender equality in the Azerbaijan Army, activities in this field, human rights and other topics are held by the representatives of the Office for Women and Families of Servicemen of the Main Department for Personnel of the Defense Ministry.

As part of the enlightening activities, the opinions of military personnel and civilian employees were heard and their questions were answered.

